Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:48 PM

762 Globe St. Apt. 2-3

762 Globe Street · (774) 357-0832
Location

762 Globe Street, Fall River, MA 02724
Father Kelly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fall River, MA for Rent!
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! Stylish and attractive 3-bedroom double parlor apartments in Fall River with all the fixings. Check out the newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, gas heat, and built-in shelving. These 3 bedrooms for rent near you offers an abundance of natural light and modern conveniences. One off-street parking space per unit.
Located in a pleasant neighborhood and minutes away from the heart of Fall River and all major highways.
NO APPLICATION FEES - Owner requires first and last month's rents to move in - $2550 - no pets and no smokers.
PLEASE DO NOT CALL!
Everything is handled by us online –
RESPOND TO THIS AD AND CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DIRECT SCHEDULING LINK.
Any False or Fraudulent information will result in an automatic disqualification.
Please do not call:
The Entire Application Process is ONLINE.
All Showings are Scheduled ONLINE.

List of Required Supporting Documentation:
***Please have the below information ready when you apply online. You can scan (or snap a picture) and upload all of the required docs right into the application website. We will only consider income from sources that are independently verifiable. We also check all references. Supporting documentation will be required.
Valid government-issued identification
Sufficient amount of pay stubs needed to establish an average monthly income
If self-employed, sufficient documentation to establish an average monthly income
This may include:
Tax returns
Receipts
Bank account statements
Documentation to support the stated amount of any additional income received
Current and prior landlord and employer contact information
Any additional documentation that you feel is necessary to verify the information you provide in the application. The more, the better.
Fee Disclosure:
There is NO fee paid by the Tenant directly to the Broker or Landlord. The Landlord pays all rental fees to the Broker to include the cost of the tenant’s credit report. We may pull a “hard” credit report (meaning a credit report that generates a FICO Score) that could impact your credit score.
Lead Paint Disclosure (Unless otherwise noted):
*Owner/Lessor has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
*Owner/Lessor has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
Other Disclosures:
This apartment is advertised by a real estate broker who works for the landlord.
The real estate broker is David M Ferreira of Fortified Realty Group Fall River, MA.
Any of the Property Owners or Agents/Employees of the Broker may show the apartment instead of the Broker.
All tenant screening to be handled by the Broker.
The final decision rests with the landlord.
The apartment may no longer be available by the time you see the ad.
Please Allow 2-3 Business Days To Process Applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

