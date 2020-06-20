Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fall River, MA
/
630 Birch st
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
630 Birch st
630 Birch St
·
No Longer Available
Location
630 Birch St, Fall River, MA 02724
Sandy Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE & CLEAN 3 bedrooms, COVID-19 RESTRICTION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Birch st have any available units?
630 Birch st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fall River, MA.
Fall River, MA
.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
Fall River Rent Report
.
Is 630 Birch st currently offering any rent specials?
630 Birch st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Birch st pet-friendly?
No, 630 Birch st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fall River.
pet friendly listings in Fall River
.
Does 630 Birch st offer parking?
No, 630 Birch st does not offer parking.
Does 630 Birch st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Birch st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Birch st have a pool?
No, 630 Birch st does not have a pool.
Does 630 Birch st have accessible units?
No, 630 Birch st does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Birch st have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Birch st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Birch st have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Birch st does not have units with air conditioning.
