Fall River, MA
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:51 PM

213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F

213 Lowell Street · (508) 674-2992
Fall River
Location

213 Lowell Street, Fall River, MA 02721
Niagara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available on or before 3/14/2020.
2nd floor, 3BR apartment. Freshly painted, bright lighting and hardwood floors. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent. Coin-op laundry in basement. Secured basement storage available for a monthly fee. Minimum income required to qualify. No pets. No smoking. Tenant-at-Will tenancy. Owner pays for heat, hot water and sewer. Tenant responsible for electric.

Screening will be performed for credit, criminal and previous eviction history. The application process is done solely online - https://tristoneproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Disclaimer: TriStone Properties, LLC. is a Management Company who was hired by the Owner to rent this vacant aparmtent. TriStone Properties, LLC has no personal interests in this property or apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have any available units?
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have?
Some of 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F currently offering any rent specials?
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F pet-friendly?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fall River.
Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F offer parking?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F does not offer parking.
Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have a pool?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F does not have a pool.
Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have accessible units?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F does not have units with dishwashers.
