213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available on or before 3/14/2020.

2nd floor, 3BR apartment. Freshly painted, bright lighting and hardwood floors. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent. Coin-op laundry in basement. Secured basement storage available for a monthly fee. Minimum income required to qualify. No pets. No smoking. Tenant-at-Will tenancy. Owner pays for heat, hot water and sewer. Tenant responsible for electric.



Screening will be performed for credit, criminal and previous eviction history. The application process is done solely online - https://tristoneproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Disclaimer: TriStone Properties, LLC. is a Management Company who was hired by the Owner to rent this vacant aparmtent. TriStone Properties, LLC has no personal interests in this property or apartment.