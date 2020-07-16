94 Walnut St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Available September 1st.



Spacious and Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on top floor of 3 family unit.



Updated bathroom , Eat in Kitchen, Small private deck, 2 equal size bedroom, small office, and Sunny living room!



1 off street parking space (tandem parking)



$2000 per month.



Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas. (Heat is Gas)



Move in costs- 1st, last and Security.



1 cat allowed.



If you are interested in this apartment please email a detailed message with the following information.



-Number of occupants

-students or proffesionals?

-combined monthly income

-pets?

-ideal move in date



