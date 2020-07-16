All apartments in Everett
94 Walnut St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

94 Walnut St

94 Walnut Street · (978) 265-4153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94 Walnut Street, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available September 1st.

Spacious and Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on top floor of 3 family unit.

Updated bathroom , Eat in Kitchen, Small private deck, 2 equal size bedroom, small office, and Sunny living room!

1 off street parking space (tandem parking)

$2000 per month.

Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas. (Heat is Gas)

Move in costs- 1st, last and Security.

1 cat allowed.

If you are interested in this apartment please email a detailed message with the following information.

-Number of occupants
-students or proffesionals?
-combined monthly income
-pets?
-ideal move in date

(RLNE5028547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Walnut St have any available units?
94 Walnut St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Walnut St have?
Some of 94 Walnut St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
94 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 94 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 94 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 94 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 94 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 94 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 94 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
