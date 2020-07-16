94 Walnut St

Amenities
Available September 1st.
Spacious and Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on top floor of 3 family unit.
Updated bathroom , Eat in Kitchen, Small private deck, 2 equal size bedroom, small office, and Sunny living room!
1 off street parking space (tandem parking)
$2000 per month.
Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas. (Heat is Gas)
Move in costs- 1st, last and Security.
1 cat allowed.
If you are interested in this apartment please email a detailed message with the following information.
-Number of occupants
-students or proffesionals?
-combined monthly income
-pets?
-ideal move in date
(RLNE5028547)