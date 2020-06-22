7 Sunnyside Ave.

Amenities

Brand new renovation in Everett. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Back yard and laundry on-site.



Terms: One year lease