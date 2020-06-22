All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 15 2020

7 Sunnyside Ave.

7 Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7 Sunnyside Avenue, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand new renovation in Everett. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Back yard and laundry on-site.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have any available units?
7 Sunnyside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
What amenities does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have?
Some of 7 Sunnyside Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sunnyside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sunnyside Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sunnyside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. offer parking?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have a pool?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Sunnyside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sunnyside Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Sunnyside Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
