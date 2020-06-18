All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

57 Pearl

57 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Pearl Street, Everett, MA 02149
West Everett

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 109  Broadway opp Second St (0.66 mi)Bus: 106  Main St @ Floyd St (0.13 mi)Bus: 97  Belmont St @ Main St (0.20 mi)Bus: 105  Cross St @ Main St (0.42 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Pearl have any available units?
57 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
Is 57 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
57 Pearl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Pearl pet-friendly?
No, 57 Pearl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 57 Pearl offer parking?
No, 57 Pearl does not offer parking.
Does 57 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Pearl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Pearl have a pool?
No, 57 Pearl does not have a pool.
Does 57 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 57 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Pearl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Pearl have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Pearl does not have units with air conditioning.
