54 Mansfield Street, Everett, MA 02149 Downtown Everett
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom apartment available on Mansfield Street in Allston. This apartment located on a tree lined street in Allston features oak floors modern kitchen and bath and 2 decks. Heat only is included in the rent. Tenants pay for gas and electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 54 Mansfield have any available units?
54 Mansfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
Is 54 Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
54 Mansfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.