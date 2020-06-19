182 Broadway

Amenities

Updated & stylish pet-friendly apartment available in a converted candy factory next to Boston! Enjoy all the perks of living in the city, without living right downtown! Through your loft-style windows, you'll enjoy views of the Boston city skyline. You'll enjoy ample space with your open concept layout and 11-foot ceilings. A chef's kitchen comes standard, along with in-unit washer and dryer. Take a dip in the pool, get your workout on in the fitness center, or experience the breathtaking views of the historic city of Boston on the roof deck. Garage parking is available, with easy access to Route 93 and Route 1. You can also utilize public transportation, with the MBTA orange line close by. Get to Sullivan Square, Downtown Boston, North Station, and Logan Airport in a pinch! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.