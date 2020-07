Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry smoke-free community

Rockingham Glen Apartments offers an ideal place to call home. Located in West Roxbury, residents can enjoy life in a rural setting yet remain close to all that the city of Boston has to offer. The vast trails of Millennium Park, shops of Legacy Place, and Franklin Park Zoo are only some of the many attractions close to this special community. Our apartments’ spacious layouts and welcoming community is proud to be pet-friendly and 100% smoke-free. Reach out to our friendly leasing team today to learn more about making Rockingham Glen your new home.