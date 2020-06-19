All apartments in Dedham
77 Village

77 Village Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

77 Village Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026
Downtown Dedham

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
This apartment features a living area kitchen a/c private patio skylights and walk-in closets.Community amenities elevators wheelchair accessible night patrol resident fitness center perks 24-hour emergency maintenance resident lounge online payment available on-site laundry on-site recycling program and planned resident activities. Covered and uncovered parking available for an additional fee. Twelve minute drive to I-90. Heat hot water and electric included. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Village have any available units?
77 Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dedham, MA.
What amenities does 77 Village have?
Some of 77 Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Village currently offering any rent specials?
77 Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Village is pet friendly.
Does 77 Village offer parking?
Yes, 77 Village does offer parking.
Does 77 Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Village have a pool?
No, 77 Village does not have a pool.
Does 77 Village have accessible units?
Yes, 77 Village has accessible units.
Does 77 Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Village has units with air conditioning.
