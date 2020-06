Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops. The unit was beautifully renovated with IN UNIT laundry, hardwood floors, 12 foot ceilings, gourmet style kitchen with open concept layout. Garage parking may be available for $150.00/month and pets are negotiable.



Terms: One year lease