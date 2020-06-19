Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville. Units offer some of the most spectacular views of the Boston skyline in all of Somerville, attractive light filled open floor plans, 9 ft ceilings... terrific kitchen layouts w/ SS appliances, granite counter-tops and LED lighting..w/d hook-ups, large closets... Amenities include direct elevator to heated parking garage, common laundry, outside yards, pet friendly environment with mix of onsite retail including possible future cafe. Situated at the corner of Broadway & Temple, this location offers a trendy neighborhood with its own special vibe and great access into Boston. Convenient to Davis Sq, Ball Sq & Union Sq and approximately 1 mile to Assembly Row. Ask about our limited time Move-In Specials and be the first to choose from a unique selection of sizes, city views and pricing while they last. Visit www.315Broadway.com to schedule a tour today.