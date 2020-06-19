All apartments in Chelsea
Chelsea, MA
315 Broadway
315 Broadway

315 Broadway · (617) 275-5770
Location

315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150
Belingham Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville. Units offer some of the most spectacular views of the Boston skyline in all of Somerville, attractive light filled open floor plans, 9 ft ceilings... terrific kitchen layouts w/ SS appliances, granite counter-tops and LED lighting..w/d hook-ups, large closets... Amenities include direct elevator to heated parking garage, common laundry, outside yards, pet friendly environment with mix of onsite retail including possible future cafe. Situated at the corner of Broadway & Temple, this location offers a trendy neighborhood with its own special vibe and great access into Boston. Convenient to Davis Sq, Ball Sq & Union Sq and approximately 1 mile to Assembly Row. Ask about our limited time Move-In Specials and be the first to choose from a unique selection of sizes, city views and pricing while they last. Visit www.315Broadway.com to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Broadway have any available units?
315 Broadway has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Broadway have?
Some of 315 Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
315 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 315 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 315 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 315 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Broadway have a pool?
No, 315 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 315 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 315 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
