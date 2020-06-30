All apartments in Canton
Canton, MA
Woodfield Commons
Woodfield Commons

1 Arboretum Way · (781) 417-3942
Location

1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA 02021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom-1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 872-1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 872 sqft

xtraLarge- 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom 921-1

$2,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms-1

$2,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodfield Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dog park
package receiving
smoke-free community
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town. Canton offers state of the art sports facilities, nearby stadiums, and newest shopping areas-- University Ave. and Legacy Place. With each unit offering a private balcony or private patio, our spacious floor plans feature upgraded interiors with new cabinets, energy-efficient appliances, new countertops, upgraded light fixtures in nearly every apartment. A clubhouse/leasing office features a fitness center, large room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and common kitchen. Pool and sundeck are just outside the clubhouse great room. We are near great shopping, wonderful restaurants and minutes from local hiking trails at the Blue Hills. Our location off 138, just minutes from 93, 95 and 128, means you can get into the city or out to the shore in under 30 minutes. With suburban amenities, Canton's proximity to Amtrak and MBTA stations offers easy access to and from employment centers including Boston/Providence markets.1, 2 and 3 BR units. With every 2 and 3 BR, there are 2 Full Baths!! Woodfield Commons is more than just an apartment - it is a community and a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
limit: 3
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodfield Commons have any available units?
Woodfield Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,700, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,850, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,365. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Woodfield Commons have?
Some of Woodfield Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodfield Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Woodfield Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodfield Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodfield Commons is pet friendly.
Does Woodfield Commons offer parking?
Yes, Woodfield Commons offers parking.
Does Woodfield Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodfield Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodfield Commons have a pool?
Yes, Woodfield Commons has a pool.
Does Woodfield Commons have accessible units?
No, Woodfield Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Woodfield Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodfield Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodfield Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodfield Commons has units with air conditioning.
