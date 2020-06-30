Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bbq/grill dog park package receiving smoke-free community

Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town. Canton offers state of the art sports facilities, nearby stadiums, and newest shopping areas-- University Ave. and Legacy Place. With each unit offering a private balcony or private patio, our spacious floor plans feature upgraded interiors with new cabinets, energy-efficient appliances, new countertops, upgraded light fixtures in nearly every apartment. A clubhouse/leasing office features a fitness center, large room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and common kitchen. Pool and sundeck are just outside the clubhouse great room. We are near great shopping, wonderful restaurants and minutes from local hiking trails at the Blue Hills. Our location off 138, just minutes from 93, 95 and 128, means you can get into the city or out to the shore in under 30 minutes. With suburban amenities, Canton's proximity to Amtrak and MBTA stations offers easy access to and from employment centers including Boston/Providence markets.1, 2 and 3 BR units. With every 2 and 3 BR, there are 2 Full Baths!! Woodfield Commons is more than just an apartment - it is a community and a great place to call home!