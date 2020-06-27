All apartments in Cambridge
Wendell Terrace
Wendell Terrace

19 Wendell Street · (833) 768-7197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Location

19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 19-01 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-03 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 21-06 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 21-A · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-B · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 21-15 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wendell Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments**CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. With access to the Mass Pike by car and within walking distance to the Red Line, our apartment rentals offer ways to get around by foot, by car, or by train. Our Cambridge apartments offer convenience and choice. Recently renovated, the apartments have neutral paint, hardwood floors and vintage details. Apartments include heat and hot water and energy-saving features like Energy Star appliances and low water-use faucets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wendell Terrace have any available units?
Wendell Terrace has 11 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Wendell Terrace have?
Some of Wendell Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wendell Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Wendell Terrace is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Is Wendell Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Wendell Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does Wendell Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Wendell Terrace offers parking.
Does Wendell Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wendell Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wendell Terrace have a pool?
No, Wendell Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Wendell Terrace have accessible units?
No, Wendell Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Wendell Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wendell Terrace has units with dishwashers.
