Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Loft 23

23 Sidney St · (617) 315-0004
Location

23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loft 23.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! For expressive individuals who are looking for a residence as stimulating and creative as they are, Loft23 represents an inspired, loft-based style of living. Create the space and lifestyle perfectly suited to your taste. Consider the open, airy floor plans your canvas. Each unit is destined to be a brilliant extension of those who call Loft23 their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $1800 (1 bedroom), $2000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs combined
Dogs
rent: $80/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. $275/month for one unreserved garage space and $340/month for one reserved garage space. Reverse commute garage spaces are available for $120/month (M-F out between 8:30am-5:00pm/parking allowed overnight, weekends and holidays).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loft 23 have any available units?
Loft 23 has 10 units available starting at $2,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Loft 23 have?
Some of Loft 23's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loft 23 currently offering any rent specials?
Loft 23 is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 6 weeks Free Rent on select apartments!* Call today. *Conditions and terms apply.
Is Loft 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, Loft 23 is pet friendly.
Does Loft 23 offer parking?
Yes, Loft 23 offers parking.
Does Loft 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Loft 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Loft 23 have a pool?
No, Loft 23 does not have a pool.
Does Loft 23 have accessible units?
No, Loft 23 does not have accessible units.
Does Loft 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loft 23 has units with dishwashers.
