Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $1800 (1 bedroom), $2000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs combined
Dogs
rent: $80/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. $275/month for one unreserved garage space and $340/month for one reserved garage space. Reverse commute garage spaces are available for $120/month (M-F out between 8:30am-5:00pm/parking allowed overnight, weekends and holidays).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75/month