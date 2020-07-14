Langdon Square

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments**CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. With access to the Mass Pike by car and within walking distance to the Red Line, our apartment rentals offer ways to get around by foot, by car, or by train. Our Cambridge apartments offer convenience and choice. Recently renovated, the apartments have neutral paint, hardwood floors and vintage details. Apartments include heat and hot water and energy-saving features like Energy Star appliances and low water-use faucets.