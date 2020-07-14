All apartments in Cambridge
Langdon Square

1 Langdon Square · (833) 842-3176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Location

1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55-B · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 65-11 · Avail. now

$3,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 65-12 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65-01 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 65-05 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 65-09 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 878 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Langdon Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments**CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. With access to the Mass Pike by car and within walking distance to the Red Line, our apartment rentals offer ways to get around by foot, by car, or by train. Our Cambridge apartments offer convenience and choice. Recently renovated, the apartments have neutral paint, hardwood floors and vintage details. Apartments include heat and hot water and energy-saving features like Energy Star appliances and low water-use faucets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Langdon Square have any available units?
Langdon Square has 12 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Langdon Square have?
Some of Langdon Square's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Langdon Square currently offering any rent specials?
Langdon Square is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Is Langdon Square pet-friendly?
No, Langdon Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does Langdon Square offer parking?
Yes, Langdon Square offers parking.
Does Langdon Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Langdon Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Langdon Square have a pool?
No, Langdon Square does not have a pool.
Does Langdon Square have accessible units?
No, Langdon Square does not have accessible units.
Does Langdon Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Langdon Square has units with dishwashers.
