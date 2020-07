Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed elevator pool 24hr gym bike storage conference room game room hot tub internet cafe media room trash valet

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! KBL - the most authentic address for Cambridge loft apartment living. Kennedy Biscuit Lofts is like no other place. Once a busy baker and home to the Fig Newton cookie, this building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. With details preserved from the original architecture, the warmth and comfort of the individual loft apartments, along with open public spaces, make for a genuine sense of community. And a unique Cambridge apartment experience.