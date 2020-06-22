Amenities
Situated 1 mile from downtown Boston in Cambridge, MA and conveniently located across from the Lechmere T Stop, Avalon North Point Lofts is now leasing thoughtfully designed loft-style studio apartments with modern finishes and designs. Contemporary living spaces feature quartz countertops, hard surface flooring and stainless steel appliances. Premium amenities at the adjacent sister community, Avalon North Point, include an indoor heated resort-style pool, a private theater, a sports club, internet lounge, and reserved underground parking.