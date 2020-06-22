All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like Avalon North Point Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
Avalon North Point Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Avalon North Point Lofts

10 Glassworks Ave · (669) 238-3685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-615 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

Unit 001-106 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 451 sqft

Unit 001-211 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 451 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon North Point Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
Situated 1 mile from downtown Boston in Cambridge, MA and conveniently located across from the Lechmere T Stop, Avalon North Point Lofts is now leasing thoughtfully designed loft-style studio apartments with modern finishes and designs. Contemporary living spaces feature quartz countertops, hard surface flooring and stainless steel appliances. Premium amenities at the adjacent sister community, Avalon North Point, include an indoor heated resort-style pool, a private theater, a sports club, internet lounge, and reserved underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 8, 11, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $25 key fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Store closet: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon North Point Lofts have any available units?
Avalon North Point Lofts has 6 units available starting at $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon North Point Lofts have?
Some of Avalon North Point Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon North Point Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon North Point Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon North Point Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon North Point Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Avalon North Point Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Avalon North Point Lofts offers parking.
Does Avalon North Point Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon North Point Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon North Point Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Avalon North Point Lofts has a pool.
Does Avalon North Point Lofts have accessible units?
No, Avalon North Point Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon North Point Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon North Point Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avalon North Point Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity