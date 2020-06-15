992 Memorial Dr

Amenities

Available approx. 09/01/2020. 3D Matterport Tour available. Great location! A few blocks from the heart of Harvard Square. This Strathcona-on-the-Charles condo is the perfect spot to catch the Head of the Charles Regatta. Right on the Charles River, it is a 5 minute walk to HKS, 6 minute walk to Harvard Square and subway T, 10 minute walk to HBS. Features two generous bedrooms, one bath, and galley kitchen. Open floor plan living and dining space with a small study over overlooking the Charles. One of the bedrooms has a river view plus rare in-unit laundry. Includes limited storage in the basement. This property is professionally managed. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric, internet and gas for cooking. No Pets, No Smoking, No Sub-Lets. Income, Credit and Reference checks required. Fee - see disclosure.