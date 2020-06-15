All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:15 AM

992 Memorial Dr

992 Memorial Drive · (508) 361-9355
Location

992 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Available approx. 09/01/2020. 3D Matterport Tour available. Great location! A few blocks from the heart of Harvard Square. This Strathcona-on-the-Charles condo is the perfect spot to catch the Head of the Charles Regatta. Right on the Charles River, it is a 5 minute walk to HKS, 6 minute walk to Harvard Square and subway T, 10 minute walk to HBS. Features two generous bedrooms, one bath, and galley kitchen. Open floor plan living and dining space with a small study over overlooking the Charles. One of the bedrooms has a river view plus rare in-unit laundry. Includes limited storage in the basement. This property is professionally managed. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric, internet and gas for cooking. No Pets, No Smoking, No Sub-Lets. Income, Credit and Reference checks required. Fee - see disclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Memorial Dr have any available units?
992 Memorial Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 992 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 992 Memorial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
992 Memorial Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 992 Memorial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 992 Memorial Dr offer parking?
No, 992 Memorial Dr does not offer parking.
Does 992 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 992 Memorial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 992 Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 992 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 992 Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 992 Memorial Dr has units with dishwashers.
