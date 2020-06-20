All apartments in Cambridge
950 Massachusetts Ave

950 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 401-9292
Location

950 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Light filled, corner unit with southwest exposure, this urban oasis features two bedrooms, two full baths, two parking spaces in the garage and sliding glass doors off the living room to a rare private balcony which few units have. Be a part of the much coveted Bay Square Condominium complex with 24/7 concierge service, fitness center, sauna, heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Ideally situated near all the fabulous restaurants and shops along Massachusetts Avenue and convenient to the Red Line both in Harvard and Central Squares. Professionally managed with Harvard Sq location. (Reference #176183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
950 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 950 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
950 Massachusetts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Massachusetts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 950 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 950 Massachusetts Ave does offer parking.
Does 950 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
Yes, 950 Massachusetts Ave has a pool.
Does 950 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 950 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
