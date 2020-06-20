950 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage sauna

Light filled, corner unit with southwest exposure, this urban oasis features two bedrooms, two full baths, two parking spaces in the garage and sliding glass doors off the living room to a rare private balcony which few units have. Be a part of the much coveted Bay Square Condominium complex with 24/7 concierge service, fitness center, sauna, heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Ideally situated near all the fabulous restaurants and shops along Massachusetts Avenue and convenient to the Red Line both in Harvard and Central Squares. Professionally managed with Harvard Sq location. (Reference #176183)