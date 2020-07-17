All apartments in Cambridge
92 Richdale Ave 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

92 Richdale Ave 2

92 Richdale Avenue · (617) 571-5397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134

Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, cat ok,
available any date from Aug 11-September 1st
1900 plus utilities, video tour provided Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302134
Property Id 302134

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have any available units?
92 Richdale Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have?
Some of 92 Richdale Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Richdale Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
92 Richdale Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Richdale Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Richdale Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 92 Richdale Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Richdale Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 92 Richdale Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 92 Richdale Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Richdale Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Richdale Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
