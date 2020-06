Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This renovated garden level unit has two bedrooms plus a study. It has wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a tiled bathroom with two sinks. This apartment is located on the Belmont/Cambridge line close to Fresh Pond, and on a bus line that leads to Harvard Square. There are also in-unit laundry facilities and parking. All utilities are included!