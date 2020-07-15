Sign Up
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
89 Spring St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM
89 Spring St.
89 Spring Street
·
(617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
89 Spring Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 89 Spring St. have any available units?
89 Spring St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 89 Spring St. currently offering any rent specials?
89 Spring St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Spring St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Spring St. is pet friendly.
Does 89 Spring St. offer parking?
No, 89 Spring St. does not offer parking.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Spring St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Spring St. have a pool?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have a pool.
Does 89 Spring St. have accessible units?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have units with air conditioning.
