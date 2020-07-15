All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like
89 Spring St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
89 Spring St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

89 Spring St.

89 Spring Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

89 Spring Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 89 Spring St. have any available units?
89 Spring St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 89 Spring St. currently offering any rent specials?
89 Spring St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Spring St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Spring St. is pet friendly.
Does 89 Spring St. offer parking?
No, 89 Spring St. does not offer parking.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Spring St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Spring St. have a pool?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have a pool.
Does 89 Spring St. have accessible units?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Spring St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Spring St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeportNeighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiversideWest CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard UniversityLesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyRhode Island College