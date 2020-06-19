All apartments in Cambridge
87 Holworthy St.
87 Holworthy St.

87 Holworthy Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Holworthy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Strawberry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great West Cambridge location convenient to Harvard Square! Red Line at Harvard station close by as well as many major MBTA bus routes for an easy commute! Near to shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife and bars, & much more! Convenient to Harvard University, Lesley University, Kendall Square, MIT, Central Square, Inman Square, parks along the Charles River, Davis Square, Porter Square, Arsenal Mall, as well as a quick ride on the Red Line to Downtown Boston, Mass General Hospital, Boston Common, South Station commuter trains, Beacon Hill, and all that the Boston area has to offer!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Holworthy St. have any available units?
87 Holworthy St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 87 Holworthy St. currently offering any rent specials?
87 Holworthy St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Holworthy St. pet-friendly?
No, 87 Holworthy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 87 Holworthy St. offer parking?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not offer parking.
Does 87 Holworthy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Holworthy St. have a pool?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not have a pool.
Does 87 Holworthy St. have accessible units?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Holworthy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Holworthy St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Holworthy St. does not have units with air conditioning.
