All apartments in Cambridge
856 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 4
856 Massachusetts Ave.
856 Massachusetts Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
856 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside
Large over-sized studio with eat-in kitchen. Minutes to Harvard & Central Squares.
Terms: One year lease
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
856 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 856 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
856 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Massachusetts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
