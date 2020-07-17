7 Madison Ave

Amenities

NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909



NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location. Walk to bike path. Minutes from Porter, Davis and Harvard squares. Terrific single-family home in North Cambridge with great styling, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office space off the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and a sun-splashed dinning or den area off kitchen, Basement with W/D and storage. Detached garage for storage. Nice size back yard. Newer roof, windows, siding, and electric. Off street driveway parking for 3+ vehicles, yet another premium in Cambridge! A must-see property. Pets accepted with owner approval.

Rent $3850 per month plus utilities, snow removal, and yard maintenance. (Natural gas heating and cooking). Available immediately. Move in cost with acceptable credit first month plus $3850 for security deposit plus a small credit and background fee. This is a NONE SMOKING HOME. Easy to show

