Cambridge, MA
7 Madison Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

7 Madison Ave

7 Madison Avenue · (857) 472-2118
Location

7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909

NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location. Walk to bike path. Minutes from Porter, Davis and Harvard squares. Terrific single-family home in North Cambridge with great styling, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office space off the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and a sun-splashed dinning or den area off kitchen, Basement with W/D and storage. Detached garage for storage. Nice size back yard. Newer roof, windows, siding, and electric. Off street driveway parking for 3+ vehicles, yet another premium in Cambridge! A must-see property. Pets accepted with owner approval.
Rent $3850 per month plus utilities, snow removal, and yard maintenance. (Natural gas heating and cooking). Available immediately. Move in cost with acceptable credit first month plus $3850 for security deposit plus a small credit and background fee. This is a NONE SMOKING HOME. Easy to show
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315909
Property Id 315909

(RLNE5915821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Madison Ave have any available units?
7 Madison Ave has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Madison Ave have?
Some of 7 Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 7 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 7 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 7 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
