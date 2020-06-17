All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 7 Arlington St Unit 54.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
7 Arlington St Unit 54
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7 Arlington St Unit 54

7 Arlington Street · (617) 299-2342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

7 Arlington Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 Arlington St Unit 54 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
7 Arlington St Unit 54 Available 07/01/20 Sparkling 1 Bedroom near Harvard, Porter Square - Very sunny and quiet penthouse-feeling top-floor one-bedroom condo in Oxford Court, a well-established brick residential condominium building very close to Red Line T Stop (Porter), Harvard, many restaurants & shops. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, period detail. Elevator and lovely common areas. Private storage and common laundry in basement. Professionally managed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have any available units?
7 Arlington St Unit 54 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 7 Arlington St Unit 54 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Arlington St Unit 54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Arlington St Unit 54 pet-friendly?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 offer parking?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 does not offer parking.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have a pool?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have accessible units?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Arlington St Unit 54 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Arlington St Unit 54 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Arlington St Unit 54?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity