Amenities
7 Arlington St Unit 54 Available 07/01/20 Sparkling 1 Bedroom near Harvard, Porter Square - Very sunny and quiet penthouse-feeling top-floor one-bedroom condo in Oxford Court, a well-established brick residential condominium building very close to Red Line T Stop (Porter), Harvard, many restaurants & shops. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, period detail. Elevator and lovely common areas. Private storage and common laundry in basement. Professionally managed.
No Pets Allowed
