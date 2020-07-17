All apartments in Cambridge
64 Sacramento St.

64 Sacramento Street · (617) 236-8550
Location

64 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2217 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 floors of historic charm! This house features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Open separate dining room w/ chandelier! - Spacious open living room & sitting room! - 2 generously sized 2nd floor bedrooms! - Top floor with full bathroom & private deck! - Bonus room - bight sun room for relaxing! - Laundry on 2nd floor with bedrooms! - Finished basement w/ in law suite! - Ground floor laundry room w/ washer & dryer! - Studio room for exercising, office, etc! - Driveway parking space included! - Fenced in backyard w/ brick patio! Renovated & up to date yet full of traditional, charming features like the detailed woodwork, stained glass windows, fireplaces, Located in the Garfield Historic District in the Agassiz area of Cambridge, right on the border of Somerville's historic Spring Hill neighborhood! Situated in between Harvard Square & Porter Square for easy access to the Red Line as well as many major MBTA bus routes and Commuter Rail at Porter Square station! A charming area with tree lined hillside streets that is ultra convenient to many schools like Harvard University, MIT, Tufts University, Lesley University! Also nearby is the great shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife & bars, historic sites, parks, and more in Central Square, Davis Square, Kendall Square, Assembly Row! Wonderful location in the center of Cambridge's sought after Agassiz neighborhood!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Sacramento St. have any available units?
64 Sacramento St. has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Sacramento St. have?
Some of 64 Sacramento St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Sacramento St. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Sacramento St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Sacramento St. pet-friendly?
No, 64 Sacramento St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 64 Sacramento St. offer parking?
Yes, 64 Sacramento St. offers parking.
Does 64 Sacramento St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Sacramento St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Sacramento St. have a pool?
No, 64 Sacramento St. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Sacramento St. have accessible units?
No, 64 Sacramento St. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Sacramento St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Sacramento St. does not have units with dishwashers.
