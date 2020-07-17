64 Sacramento St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 floors of historic charm! This house features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Open separate dining room w/ chandelier! - Spacious open living room & sitting room! - 2 generously sized 2nd floor bedrooms! - Top floor with full bathroom & private deck! - Bonus room - bight sun room for relaxing! - Laundry on 2nd floor with bedrooms! - Finished basement w/ in law suite! - Ground floor laundry room w/ washer & dryer! - Studio room for exercising, office, etc! - Driveway parking space included! - Fenced in backyard w/ brick patio! Renovated & up to date yet full of traditional, charming features like the detailed woodwork, stained glass windows, fireplaces, Located in the Garfield Historic District in the Agassiz area of Cambridge, right on the border of Somerville's historic Spring Hill neighborhood! Situated in between Harvard Square & Porter Square for easy access to the Red Line as well as many major MBTA bus routes and Commuter Rail at Porter Square station! A charming area with tree lined hillside streets that is ultra convenient to many schools like Harvard University, MIT, Tufts University, Lesley University! Also nearby is the great shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife & bars, historic sites, parks, and more in Central Square, Davis Square, Kendall Square, Assembly Row! Wonderful location in the center of Cambridge's sought after Agassiz neighborhood!



Terms: One year lease