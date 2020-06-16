62 Brattele

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Apartments feature air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave radiant floor heat and tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. Community amenities include controlled access elevator fitness center laundry facility online payments and 24-hour maintenance service. On street parking available with a permit. Five minute drive to Route 3 and a ten minute walk to Harvard MBTA station. Heat water hot water sewer recycling and trash included.