Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

62 Brattele

62 Brattle Street · No Longer Available
Location

62 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Apartments feature air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave radiant floor heat and tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. Community amenities include controlled access elevator fitness center laundry facility online payments and 24-hour maintenance service. On street parking available with a permit. Five minute drive to Route 3 and a ten minute walk to Harvard MBTA station. Heat water hot water sewer recycling and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Brattele have any available units?
62 Brattele doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Brattele have?
Some of 62 Brattele's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Brattele currently offering any rent specials?
62 Brattele isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Brattele pet-friendly?
No, 62 Brattele is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 62 Brattele offer parking?
No, 62 Brattele does not offer parking.
Does 62 Brattele have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Brattele does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Brattele have a pool?
No, 62 Brattele does not have a pool.
Does 62 Brattele have accessible units?
No, 62 Brattele does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Brattele have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Brattele has units with dishwashers.
