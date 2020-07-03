All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

58 Reservoir St.

58 Reservoir Street · (617) 312-6778
Location

58 Reservoir Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 58 Reservoir St. have any available units?
58 Reservoir St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Reservoir St. have?
Some of 58 Reservoir St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Reservoir St. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Reservoir St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Reservoir St. pet-friendly?
No, 58 Reservoir St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 58 Reservoir St. offer parking?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not offer parking.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have a pool?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not have a pool.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have accessible units?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Reservoir St. has units with dishwashers.

