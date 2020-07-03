Sign Up
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
58 Reservoir St.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
58 Reservoir St.
58 Reservoir Street
·
(617) 312-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
58 Reservoir Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$2,900
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 58 Reservoir St. have any available units?
58 Reservoir St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 58 Reservoir St. have?
Some of 58 Reservoir St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 58 Reservoir St. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Reservoir St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Reservoir St. pet-friendly?
No, 58 Reservoir St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 58 Reservoir St. offer parking?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not offer parking.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have a pool?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not have a pool.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have accessible units?
No, 58 Reservoir St. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Reservoir St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Reservoir St. has units with dishwashers.
