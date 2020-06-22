57 Hurley St.

Amenities

CALL OR TEXT SARAH FOR SHOWINGS 401-595-4989 LUXURY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo- Central A/C, In-Unit Lndry High-end Reno on 2 bed 2 FULL bath condo in East Cambridge. Located conveniently between Lechmere Green Line T Stop, and Kendal Square Red Line T Stop. Open Concept, top of the line appliances, Sub Zero Paneled fridge, Wolf Range, Paneled dishwasher and disposal, Quartz counters, large island with convection microwave/oven. Nest thermostat.... A must see, this unit has it all!



Terms: One year lease