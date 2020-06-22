All apartments in Cambridge
57 Hurley St.
57 Hurley St.

57 Hurley Street · (401) 595-4989
Location

57 Hurley Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CALL OR TEXT SARAH FOR SHOWINGS 401-595-4989 LUXURY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo- Central A/C, In-Unit Lndry High-end Reno on 2 bed 2 FULL bath condo in East Cambridge. Located conveniently between Lechmere Green Line T Stop, and Kendal Square Red Line T Stop. Open Concept, top of the line appliances, Sub Zero Paneled fridge, Wolf Range, Paneled dishwasher and disposal, Quartz counters, large island with convection microwave/oven. Nest thermostat.... A must see, this unit has it all!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Hurley St. have any available units?
57 Hurley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Hurley St. have?
Some of 57 Hurley St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Hurley St. currently offering any rent specials?
57 Hurley St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Hurley St. pet-friendly?
No, 57 Hurley St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 57 Hurley St. offer parking?
No, 57 Hurley St. does not offer parking.
Does 57 Hurley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Hurley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Hurley St. have a pool?
No, 57 Hurley St. does not have a pool.
Does 57 Hurley St. have accessible units?
No, 57 Hurley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Hurley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Hurley St. has units with dishwashers.
