515 Green Street

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Fantastic unit available in one of the best locations in the city - less than 1/2 mile to both Harvard/Central Squares, the MBTA Red Line and the heart of Mass Ave. Kitchen features cherry cabinets and black granite counters as well as stainless steel appliances. The open kitchen/dining/living floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual sinks and ceramic tile freestanding shower. Second large bedroom and second full bathroom with ceramic tile tub/shower. Unit also features high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central air conditioning. Unit includes 1 off-street parking spot. No pets, no exceptions. Vacant and easy to show!