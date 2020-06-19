All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

515 Green Street

515 Green Street · (781) 704-3193
Location

515 Green Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Fantastic unit available in one of the best locations in the city - less than 1/2 mile to both Harvard/Central Squares, the MBTA Red Line and the heart of Mass Ave. Kitchen features cherry cabinets and black granite counters as well as stainless steel appliances. The open kitchen/dining/living floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual sinks and ceramic tile freestanding shower. Second large bedroom and second full bathroom with ceramic tile tub/shower. Unit also features high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central air conditioning. Unit includes 1 off-street parking spot. No pets, no exceptions. Vacant and easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Green Street have any available units?
515 Green Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Green Street have?
Some of 515 Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 515 Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 Green Street does offer parking.
Does 515 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Green Street have a pool?
No, 515 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 515 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
