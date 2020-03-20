This gorgeous garden level has spacious kitchen/living room combo with gas range, dishwasher two equal size bedrooms, in unit W/D , Cat friendly, Excellent location! Available 5/1 or 6/1, no utilities included.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Is 5 Baldwin St Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Baldwin St Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Baldwin St Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Baldwin St Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. offer parking?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have a pool?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Baldwin St Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.