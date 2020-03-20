All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

5 Baldwin St Ct.

5 Baldwin Street Court · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Baldwin Street Court, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous garden level has spacious kitchen/living room combo with gas range, dishwasher two equal size bedrooms, in unit W/D , Cat friendly, Excellent location! Available 5/1 or 6/1, no utilities included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have any available units?
5 Baldwin St Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 5 Baldwin St Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Baldwin St Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Baldwin St Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Baldwin St Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. offer parking?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have a pool?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Baldwin St Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Baldwin St Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Baldwin St Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

