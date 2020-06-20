Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
48 Kirkland St
48 Kirkland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
48 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge
Amenities
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Studio in good condition right down the street from Harvard Sq. Laundry in the basement. Cats are a yes, heat & hot water are included. Great deal! (Reference #130941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Kirkland St have any available units?
48 Kirkland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 48 Kirkland St currently offering any rent specials?
48 Kirkland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Kirkland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Kirkland St is pet friendly.
Does 48 Kirkland St offer parking?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not offer parking.
Does 48 Kirkland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Kirkland St have a pool?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not have a pool.
Does 48 Kirkland St have accessible units?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Kirkland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Kirkland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Kirkland St does not have units with air conditioning.
