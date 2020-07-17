All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like
39 Gold Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
39 Gold Star
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

39 Gold Star

39 Gold Star Road · (617) 777-0248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

39 Gold Star Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 39 Gold Star have any available units?
39 Gold Star has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 39 Gold Star currently offering any rent specials?
39 Gold Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Gold Star pet-friendly?
No, 39 Gold Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 39 Gold Star offer parking?
No, 39 Gold Star does not offer parking.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Gold Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Gold Star have a pool?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have a pool.
Does 39 Gold Star have accessible units?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeportNeighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiversideWest CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard UniversityLesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyRhode Island College