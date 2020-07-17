Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like
39 Gold Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
39 Gold Star
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM
Find Out More
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39 Gold Star
39 Gold Star Road
·
(617) 777-0248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
39 Gold Star Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 1 · Avail. now
$3,300
4 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
None
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 39 Gold Star have any available units?
39 Gold Star has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 39 Gold Star currently offering any rent specials?
39 Gold Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Gold Star pet-friendly?
No, 39 Gold Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 39 Gold Star offer parking?
No, 39 Gold Star does not offer parking.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Gold Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Gold Star have a pool?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have a pool.
Does 39 Gold Star have accessible units?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Gold Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Gold Star does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Rockingham County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Medford, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Revere, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Marlborough, MA
Lawrence, MA
Arlington, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College