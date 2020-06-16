Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
381 Harvard St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
381 Harvard St.
381 Harvard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
381 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 381 Harvard St. have any available units?
381 Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 381 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
381 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 381 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 381 Harvard St. offer parking?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not offer parking.
Does 381 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 381 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Harvard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Harvard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
