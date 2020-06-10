37 Sherman St.

Amenities
Very Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment, 2 .5 Bathrooms, -1850 Sq Ft!!! - CENTRAL A/C -2 OFF-ST Parking Spaces. -Large Deck 1st Floor- Fully equipped Kitchen and a Dining area with a separate living room and a .5 BathRoom. 2nd Floor -Two Bedrooms sharing a Full BathRoom. 3rd Floor - Master Bed with FULL en-suite bath, private deck, skylights, and large closets! Basement with Washer and Dryer and a Separate finished Play-Room, Finished Sitting room in Basement could be used as a 4th bed!
Terms: One year lease