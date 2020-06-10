All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 37 Sherman St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
37 Sherman St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

37 Sherman St.

37 Sherman Street · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

37 Sherman Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment, 2 .5 Bathrooms, -1850 Sq Ft!!! - CENTRAL A/C -2 OFF-ST Parking Spaces. -Large Deck 1st Floor- Fully equipped Kitchen and a Dining area with a separate living room and a .5 BathRoom. 2nd Floor -Two Bedrooms sharing a Full BathRoom. 3rd Floor - Master Bed with FULL en-suite bath, private deck, skylights, and large closets! Basement with Washer and Dryer and a Separate finished Play-Room, Finished Sitting room in Basement could be used as a 4th bed!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Sherman St. have any available units?
37 Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Sherman St. have?
Some of 37 Sherman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Sherman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Sherman St. pet-friendly?
No, 37 Sherman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 37 Sherman St. offer parking?
Yes, 37 Sherman St. does offer parking.
Does 37 Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Sherman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 37 Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 37 Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Sherman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37 Sherman St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity