Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
369 Franklin St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
369 Franklin St.
369 Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
369 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 369 Franklin St. have any available units?
369 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 369 Franklin St. have?
Some of 369 Franklin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 369 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
369 Franklin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
No, 369 Franklin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 369 Franklin St. offer parking?
No, 369 Franklin St. does not offer parking.
Does 369 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 Franklin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 369 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 369 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 369 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Franklin St. has units with dishwashers.
