338 Western Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, apartment located in Cambridgeport between Central Square and the river. This apartment has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are gleaming wood floors, tiled bathrooms, and high ceilings with recessed lighting. Close to Whole Foods, the Charles River, the bike path, and Central Square's T. The rent includes heat and hot water. There is a parking spot available for $200.00. This apartment could be furnished for an extra $200 per month.



Terms: One year lease