Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

338 Western Ave.

338 Western Avenue · (781) 799-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, apartment located in Cambridgeport between Central Square and the river. This apartment has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are gleaming wood floors, tiled bathrooms, and high ceilings with recessed lighting. Close to Whole Foods, the Charles River, the bike path, and Central Square's T. The rent includes heat and hot water. There is a parking spot available for $200.00. This apartment could be furnished for an extra $200 per month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Western Ave. have any available units?
338 Western Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Western Ave. have?
Some of 338 Western Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Western Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
338 Western Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Western Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 338 Western Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 338 Western Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 338 Western Ave. does offer parking.
Does 338 Western Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Western Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Western Ave. have a pool?
No, 338 Western Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 338 Western Ave. have accessible units?
No, 338 Western Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Western Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Western Ave. has units with dishwashers.
