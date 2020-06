Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 2-family with a spacious layout. Living room and formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Free laundry is in the basement and 1 garage parking spot is included. 10 minute walk to Porter Sq and the Red Line. (Reference #143689)