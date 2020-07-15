Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 292 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
292 Columbia Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
292 Columbia Street
292 Columbia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
292 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 9/1/2020: 3 bedroom, 1 bedroom unit in excellent location near Kendall Square, Central Square, and Inman Square. At 1200 sq ft, this large apartment also features in-unit laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 292 Columbia Street have any available units?
292 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 292 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
292 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 292 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 292 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 292 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Rockingham County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College