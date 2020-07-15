All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 292 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
292 Columbia Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:00 PM

292 Columbia Street

292 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

292 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 9/1/2020: 3 bedroom, 1 bedroom unit in excellent location near Kendall Square, Central Square, and Inman Square. At 1200 sq ft, this large apartment also features in-unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Columbia Street have any available units?
292 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 292 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
292 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 292 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 292 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 292 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College