Cambridge, MA
280 Sidney St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

280 Sidney St.

280 Sidney Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

280 Sidney Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! Fully Renovated High End Condo in CAMBRIDGE NEXT DOOR TO MIT &amp; ON THE BORDER OF BROOKLINE. A+ location in a tucked away suburban neighborhood for quiet living. Excellent layout with Living room, Dining Room, Stunning kitchen and baths, recessed lighting and amazing closet space through and through. BEST OF ALL- 2 GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! This tranquil home was loved and cared for by owner occupants and now are looking for someone new to give the same care to their home. Natural light, laundry in unit, recessed lights and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Sidney St. have any available units?
280 Sidney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Sidney St. have?
Some of 280 Sidney St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Sidney St. currently offering any rent specials?
280 Sidney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Sidney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Sidney St. is pet friendly.
Does 280 Sidney St. offer parking?
Yes, 280 Sidney St. does offer parking.
Does 280 Sidney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Sidney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Sidney St. have a pool?
No, 280 Sidney St. does not have a pool.
Does 280 Sidney St. have accessible units?
No, 280 Sidney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Sidney St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Sidney St. has units with dishwashers.
