280 Sidney St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! Fully Renovated High End Condo in CAMBRIDGE NEXT DOOR TO MIT & ON THE BORDER OF BROOKLINE. A+ location in a tucked away suburban neighborhood for quiet living. Excellent layout with Living room, Dining Room, Stunning kitchen and baths, recessed lighting and amazing closet space through and through. BEST OF ALL- 2 GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! This tranquil home was loved and cared for by owner occupants and now are looking for someone new to give the same care to their home. Natural light, laundry in unit, recessed lights and more!