Cambridge, MA
28 Eustis St.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

28 Eustis St.

28 Eustis Street · (617) 851-1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cambridge
Location

28 Eustis Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
9/1! 3 bed, 1 bath available for a one year ONE PAGE lease. Apartment includes hardwood floors, white walls, laundry and storage in the basement, a shared porch, a little shared yard, and one of the most awesome locations of all. The windows are newer vinyl that help with heating-- it is GAS HEAT Tenant pays utilities (gas heat and electricity through Nstar) We require only LAST MONTH's rent to sign a lease. First month's rent you pay in SEPTEMBER (we do not collect a security deposit or charge a Realtor fee as we are the owners)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Eustis St. have any available units?
28 Eustis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Eustis St. have?
Some of 28 Eustis St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Eustis St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Eustis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Eustis St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Eustis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 28 Eustis St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Eustis St. offers parking.
Does 28 Eustis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Eustis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Eustis St. have a pool?
No, 28 Eustis St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Eustis St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Eustis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Eustis St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Eustis St. has units with dishwashers.
