Cambridge, MA
279 Concord Ave.
279 Concord Ave.

279 Concord Avenue · (857) 204-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
279 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Under Renovations. May be available sooner than 6/1/17 4 Bed 2 Bath with Front and Rear Deck Granite/Stainless Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 1 Off-Street Parking Spot Inc. Call Today to View Stunning four-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the Observatory Hill neighborhood of Cambridge. Newly renovated with a modern stainless steel and granite kitchen, semi-gloss finished hardwood floors, and central AC, this sunny and contemporary unit is a rare find. The apartment also has brand new in-unit laundry and access to additional storage in the basement. The unit features a front and rear porch, as well as an off-street parking space. Its close proximity to Harvard Square makes the space easily accessible by major subways and bus lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Concord Ave. have any available units?
279 Concord Ave. has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Concord Ave. have?
Some of 279 Concord Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Concord Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
279 Concord Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Concord Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 279 Concord Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 279 Concord Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 279 Concord Ave. does offer parking.
Does 279 Concord Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 Concord Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Concord Ave. have a pool?
No, 279 Concord Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 279 Concord Ave. have accessible units?
No, 279 Concord Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Concord Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Concord Ave. has units with dishwashers.
