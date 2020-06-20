279 Concord Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Under Renovations. May be available sooner than 6/1/17 4 Bed 2 Bath with Front and Rear Deck Granite/Stainless Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 1 Off-Street Parking Spot Inc. Call Today to View Stunning four-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the Observatory Hill neighborhood of Cambridge. Newly renovated with a modern stainless steel and granite kitchen, semi-gloss finished hardwood floors, and central AC, this sunny and contemporary unit is a rare find. The apartment also has brand new in-unit laundry and access to additional storage in the basement. The unit features a front and rear porch, as well as an off-street parking space. Its close proximity to Harvard Square makes the space easily accessible by major subways and bus lines.



Terms: One year lease