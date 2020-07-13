Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
26 Hardwick St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26 Hardwick St.
26 Hardwick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
26 Hardwick Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26 Hardwick St. have any available units?
26 Hardwick St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26 Hardwick St. have?
Some of 26 Hardwick St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26 Hardwick St. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Hardwick St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Hardwick St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Hardwick St. is pet friendly.
Does 26 Hardwick St. offer parking?
No, 26 Hardwick St. does not offer parking.
Does 26 Hardwick St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Hardwick St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Hardwick St. have a pool?
No, 26 Hardwick St. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Hardwick St. have accessible units?
No, 26 Hardwick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Hardwick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Hardwick St. has units with dishwashers.
