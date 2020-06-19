All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:23 AM

26 Cogswell Ave.

26 Cogswell Avenue · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Cogswell Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious sunny and modern 2 bedroom apartment in Porter Square available. Fully furnished environment. Good sized bedrooms. Modern kitchen and bathroom. All Utilities plus Wi-Fi and off-street parking included. On-site laundry. Friendly Harvard/MIT/MGH/Longwood Post-Doc/Fellow DELEADED building located in Porter Square, 2 blocks to Red line subway station at Porter Square, shopping center. Convenient to Harvard, Lesley, Tufts, MIT, Kendall Square, and MGH. This building is lease to POST DOCS and FELLOWS Harvard and MIT-only. Availability: July 1st 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Cogswell Ave. have any available units?
26 Cogswell Ave. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Cogswell Ave. have?
Some of 26 Cogswell Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Cogswell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Cogswell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Cogswell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Cogswell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 26 Cogswell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 26 Cogswell Ave. does offer parking.
Does 26 Cogswell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Cogswell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Cogswell Ave. have a pool?
No, 26 Cogswell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Cogswell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 26 Cogswell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Cogswell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Cogswell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
