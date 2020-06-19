26 Cogswell Ave.

Amenities

Spacious sunny and modern 2 bedroom apartment in Porter Square available. Fully furnished environment. Good sized bedrooms. Modern kitchen and bathroom. All Utilities plus Wi-Fi and off-street parking included. On-site laundry. Friendly Harvard/MIT/MGH/Longwood Post-Doc/Fellow DELEADED building located in Porter Square, 2 blocks to Red line subway station at Porter Square, shopping center. Convenient to Harvard, Lesley, Tufts, MIT, Kendall Square, and MGH. This building is lease to POST DOCS and FELLOWS Harvard and MIT-only. Availability: July 1st 2020



Terms: One year lease