Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
252 Windsor St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
252 Windsor St.
252 Windsor Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
252 Windsor Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 252 Windsor St. have any available units?
252 Windsor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 252 Windsor St. have?
Some of 252 Windsor St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 252 Windsor St. currently offering any rent specials?
252 Windsor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Windsor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Windsor St. is pet friendly.
Does 252 Windsor St. offer parking?
No, 252 Windsor St. does not offer parking.
Does 252 Windsor St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Windsor St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Windsor St. have a pool?
No, 252 Windsor St. does not have a pool.
Does 252 Windsor St. have accessible units?
No, 252 Windsor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Windsor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Windsor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
