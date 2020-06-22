Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Brookline St.
21 Brookline Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
21 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Come in and see this brand new listing just outside Central Sq. Large studio in a terrific area and easy access to T services. CALL NOW
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Brookline St. have any available units?
21 Brookline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 21 Brookline St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Brookline St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Brookline St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Brookline St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 21 Brookline St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Brookline St. does offer parking.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Brookline St. have a pool?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Brookline St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Brookline St. has units with air conditioning.
