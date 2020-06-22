All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 21 Brookline St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
21 Brookline St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

21 Brookline St.

21 Brookline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

21 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Come in and see this brand new listing just outside Central Sq. Large studio in a terrific area and easy access to T services. CALL NOW

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Brookline St. have any available units?
21 Brookline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 21 Brookline St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Brookline St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Brookline St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Brookline St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 21 Brookline St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Brookline St. does offer parking.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Brookline St. have a pool?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Brookline St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Brookline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Brookline St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Brookline St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College