All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 204 River St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
204 River St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

204 River St.

204 River Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

204 River Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 River St. have any available units?
204 River St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 River St. have?
Some of 204 River St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 River St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 River St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 River St. pet-friendly?
No, 204 River St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 204 River St. offer parking?
No, 204 River St. does not offer parking.
Does 204 River St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 River St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 River St. have a pool?
No, 204 River St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 River St. have accessible units?
No, 204 River St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 River St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 River St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College