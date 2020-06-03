Rent Calculator
204 River St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 6
204 River St.
204 River Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
204 River Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 River St. have any available units?
204 River St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 204 River St. have?
Some of 204 River St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 River St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 River St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 River St. pet-friendly?
No, 204 River St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 204 River St. offer parking?
No, 204 River St. does not offer parking.
Does 204 River St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 River St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 River St. have a pool?
No, 204 River St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 River St. have accessible units?
No, 204 River St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 River St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 River St. has units with dishwashers.
