195 Mount Auburn

CAN BE FURNISHED. This 2 bedroom in an older building which is located on the edge of Harvard Square. It's within easy walking distance to Harvard Square, Harvard University, Lesley College, and Cambridge Common. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, yard for summer BBQ, sports field/activity/biking. Shopping: Watertown Mall, Fresh Pond Mall, Star Supermarket. Restaurants, fast food, Home Depot, Great professional location: friendly neighborhood. Near Fresh Pond area, on Charles River, Boating, Biking, Golf, Sports fields (Tennis, Basket, Baseball ), dishwasher, fridge. Incredible location, seconds away from Route 2, and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Lexington and Arlington. Close to movies, restaurants, retail shops, and the ever-popular Whole Foods Market. Washer and dryer on-site. Pet-friendly. Room dimensions are BR1 12x13, BR2 12x10.5, LR 12.5x12, Eat-in-kitchen 12.5x12.5 Central Square, MIT, Kendall Square, and Downtown Boston are minutes away. Seconds away from Route 2 and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Boston, Lexington, and Arlington.



Terms: One year lease