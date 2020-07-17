All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

195 Mount Auburn

195 Mount Auburn Street · (508) 523-4053
Location

195 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
tennis court
CAN BE FURNISHED. This 2 bedroom in an older building which is located on the edge of Harvard Square. It's within easy walking distance to Harvard Square, Harvard University, Lesley College, and Cambridge Common. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, yard for summer BBQ, sports field/activity/biking. Shopping: Watertown Mall, Fresh Pond Mall, Star Supermarket. Restaurants, fast food, Home Depot, Great professional location: friendly neighborhood. Near Fresh Pond area, on Charles River, Boating, Biking, Golf, Sports fields (Tennis, Basket, Baseball ), dishwasher, fridge. Incredible location, seconds away from Route 2, and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Lexington and Arlington. Close to movies, restaurants, retail shops, and the ever-popular Whole Foods Market. Washer and dryer on-site. Pet-friendly. Room dimensions are BR1 12x13, BR2 12x10.5, LR 12.5x12, Eat-in-kitchen 12.5x12.5 Central Square, MIT, Kendall Square, and Downtown Boston are minutes away. Seconds away from Route 2 and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Boston, Lexington, and Arlington.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Mount Auburn have any available units?
195 Mount Auburn has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Mount Auburn have?
Some of 195 Mount Auburn's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Mount Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
195 Mount Auburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Mount Auburn pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Mount Auburn is pet friendly.
Does 195 Mount Auburn offer parking?
No, 195 Mount Auburn does not offer parking.
Does 195 Mount Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Mount Auburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Mount Auburn have a pool?
No, 195 Mount Auburn does not have a pool.
Does 195 Mount Auburn have accessible units?
No, 195 Mount Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Mount Auburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Mount Auburn has units with dishwashers.
